Moncton’s much anticipated event centre about half done

Bird construction project manager Steve Leger took members of the media on a tour tuesday morning, to show the progress on Moncton’s new event centre.

with the building at about 50% completed, the interior is really taking shape.

“on the press level and suite level all the drywall is pretty well installed now so wer’e gonna be crack filling and painting up there.” said project manager Steve Leger

The seating area has been modifited form its original plans, a few months ago city council voted on widening the seats by 1 inch

” this is all about spectator experience, and in order to enhance that experience they felt that having the wider seats would be more comfortable, especially in the winter season where you have the big jackets,” said Moncton’s Corporate Communication Director, Isabelle Leblanc

With that modification, the seating capacity will be at 8,500 seats, with the possibily of increasing that number to 10,000 with floor seating, for concerts and other events..

Next in line, for the 104 million dollar project, is the installation of the electrical and mechanical components.

on an average day about 160 people work on the site and over 185,000 working hours have been spent building the facility.

So far, the project is on budget and is scheduled to open in September of 2018