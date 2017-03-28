Saskatchewan elm tree pruning ban starts April 1

The annual elm tree pruning ban comes into effect this weekend across Saskatchewan to reduce the spread of Dutch elm disease (DED).

From April 1 to Aug. 31, pruning elm trees is prohibited as the fresh cuts can attract the elm bark beetle, increasing the chance of a DED infection.

The insects spread the disease and are most active during the ban.

People can remove and dispose of DED-infected elms throughout the year but it should be done promptly, using the method and locations chosen by their municipality.

By law, commercial pruners must complete a recognized training program or be under the supervision of someone who has completed one.

For more information, contact your municipal office or the Saskatchewan Environment Ministry’s client service office at 1-800-567-4224.