Saskatchewan elm tree pruning ban starts April 1
The annual elm tree pruning ban comes into effect this weekend across Saskatchewan to reduce the spread of Dutch elm disease (DED).
From April 1 to Aug. 31, pruning elm trees is prohibited as the fresh cuts can attract the elm bark beetle, increasing the chance of a DED infection.
The insects spread the disease and are most active during the ban.
People can remove and dispose of DED-infected elms throughout the year but it should be done promptly, using the method and locations chosen by their municipality.
By law, commercial pruners must complete a recognized training program or be under the supervision of someone who has completed one.
For more information, contact your municipal office or the Saskatchewan Environment Ministry’s client service office at 1-800-567-4224.
