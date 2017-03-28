Canada
Saskatchewan elm tree pruning ban starts April 1

Starting April 1, elm tree pruning is prohibited throughout Saskatchewan to reduce the spread of Dutch elm disease.

The annual elm tree pruning ban comes into effect this weekend across Saskatchewan to reduce the spread of Dutch elm disease (DED).

From April 1 to Aug. 31, pruning elm trees is prohibited as the fresh cuts can attract the elm bark beetle, increasing the chance of a DED infection.

The insects spread the disease and are most active during the ban.

People can remove and dispose of DED-infected elms throughout the year but it should be done promptly, using the method and locations chosen by their municipality.

By law, commercial pruners must complete a recognized training program or be under the supervision of someone who has completed one.

For more information, contact your municipal office or the Saskatchewan Environment Ministry’s client service office at 1-800-567-4224.

Global News