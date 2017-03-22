Kelowna offers homeowners discounts on trees

The City of Kelowna is launching its annual NeighbourWood tree program on Monday.

This year there are six varieties of trees residents can choose from at a cost of $40 + GST.

“We set out early this this year to reserve a variety of trees that work well in Kelowna’s urban forest ecosystem and have great landscaping potential,” Andrew Hunsberger, Urban Forest Health Technician said in a news release. “NeighbourWoods is all about ensuring we have beautiful and beneficial trees throughout the city by providing residents with an affordable option that can be planted in their own yard.”

People can see the six tree descriptions online at kelowna.ca/parks under NeighbourWoods.

Orders can be made online or by calling (250) 469-8800.

The trees will be ready for pick up at the NeighbourWoods event on Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day) at the Mission Recreation Park Arboretum, 4105 Gordon Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The program is limited to Kelowna residents and is limited to one tree per household.