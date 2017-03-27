Back to running routes after walking down the aisle for Blue Bombers’ Weston Dressler

Slotback Weston Dressler was one of a handful of players from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in attendance for the first annual CFL Week in Regina.

“Everyone’s got optimistic thoughts towards the upcoming season,” Dressler said.

As a nine year CFL veteran Dressler has been around long enough to know that at this time of the year, every team has an equal chance at winning the Grey Cup, the Blue Bombers included.

“We’re feeling good,” said Dressler. “We’re optimistic about where we’re at right now. Obviously you can’t win a Grey Cup in March or in February. That work needs to be put in for the entire off-season. As players you look forward to that training camp when you can start putting all the training you’ve done all off-season, put that to use, and hit the ground running so to speak.”

While Dressler has probably done his share of running for his off-season workouts, he also took time out from practicing his hitch patterns to get hitched.

“Obviously the wedding was a big one for me this off-season, a few months ago now,” Dressler said. “Just a great time with family and friends. A lot of people were able to make it out which makes it more special for us.”

And now that he has a wedding ring, Dressler will be looking for a second Grey Cup ring to go along with it. With two months until the start of training camp the focus will change from walking down the aisle to running routes on the field.

Dressler, 31, just eclipsed the thousand yard mark in receiving in his first season in the blue and gold. He finished with 80 catches for 1003 yards and two touchdowns in just 14 games. With Dressler, Ryan Smith, Darvin Adams and Clarence Denmark all returning, combined with the addition of free agent Kenny Stafford, the Bombers will have quite the stable of quality pass catchers next season.

“We got a lot of guys that are capable of making plays. We should have a lot of options within our offence to do some good things and with Coach Lapo running the show there, he’s always putting in us in great situations to be successful on the field. So I know he’ll be excited to work with all of us and try to find different ways to get everyone the ball.”

CFL rookie camps are scheduled to begin on May 24 with the Bombers first exhibition game set for June 10 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

