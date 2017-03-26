Canada
March 26, 2017 12:18 pm
Updated: March 26, 2017 12:31 pm

Police investigate serious collision south of Fort Road

By

Police investigate serious collision south of Fort Road Sunday morning.

Dean Twardzik, Global News
A A

Police have blocked off an area south of Fort Road along 66 St. while they investigate a serious collision.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. There’s no word yet on how many people were in the vehicles or the extent of their injuries.

There may also be delays for LRT users as the collision happened near the tracks.

More to come….

Police investigate a serious collision near 66 St. & Fort Rd.

Dean Twardzik, Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
66 St.
Edmonton police
EPS
Fort Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News