Police investigate serious collision south of Fort Road
Police have blocked off an area south of Fort Road along 66 St. while they investigate a serious collision.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. There’s no word yet on how many people were in the vehicles or the extent of their injuries.
There may also be delays for LRT users as the collision happened near the tracks.
More to come….
