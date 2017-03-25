RCMP search for vehicle after shots fired at semi-trucks driving along Highway 97

RCMP are searching for a vehicle after shots were fired at several commercial semi-trucks driving along Highway 97 on Friday night.

Police said they received reports of someone in a vehicle shooting out radiators and windows of semi-tractor trailers on the highway near the communities of Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House on Friday night.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Highway 97 at 93 Mile. It is described as a blue, four-door 2009 Dodge Caliber with the Ontario licence plate CAVM918.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Police are asking commercial truck drivers to check their vehicles and report any suspicious damage to RCMP.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911.