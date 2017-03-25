Another case of travel-related measles confirmed in Nova Scotia

Public Health has confirmed a second case of travel-related measles in Nova Scotia.

On March 20, a travel-related case of measles was confirmed, about a month after a measles outbreak in Halifax.

READ: Travel-related measles case confirmed in Nova Scotia: health authority

“This second measles case is linked to the case identified last week,” said Dr. Lynda Earle, medical officer of health for South West, South Shore and Annapolis Valley in a news release.

“It’s quite a contagious virus, so not unusual that we would have more cases identified and through public awareness and our contact tracing, we’re aiming to keep that number down.”

READ MORE: Measles outbreak confirmed after 7 cases diagnosed in Halifax

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says risk to the general public remains low and most people are protected from measles infection by being vaccinated. All current cases of the measles have involved young adults.

Public Health says people at the following locations and dates in Digby, N.S. may have been exposed to the measles:

Dockside Restaurant, Digby – March 17

Roof Hound Brewing Company, Digby – March 17 and March 18

Sunset Pub, Digby – March 17

According to the Health Authority, people who were exposed to the measles may develop symptoms between now and April 11.

Symptoms of the measles include:

fever, cough, runny nose

red eyes

a red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body

sleepiness

irritability (feeling cranky or in a bad mood)

small white spots may also show up inside the mouth and throat

WATCH: An outbreak of the measles has been reported in the Halifax area, Doctor Trevor Arnason from the Nova Scotia Health Authority explains prevention and what symptoms to look for.

Measles is a viral illness and most people fully recover within two to three weeks. However, the Health Authority says measles can have serious complications, which are more likely in infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Officials say the most recent two cases are not linked to the outbreak that affected seven people in the province last month.

Anyone who has symptoms of the measles is asked to call Public Health at 1-844-856-3677.

READ MORE: Why do parents refuse vaccines? They don’t think they’re necessary anymore: study