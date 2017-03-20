Travel-related measles case confirmed in Nova Scotia: health authority

A travel-related case of measles in the province has been confirmed by Public Health, according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA), about a month after a measles outbreak was confirmed in Halifax.

According to the NSHA in a release, people are being asked to contact health officials or their health care provider if they are showing symptoms or were in one of four locations during certain time periods.

The locations and time periods are:

WestJet flight WS254 that departed Toronto on March 10 at 9:35 p.m. and arrived in Halifax at 12:32 a.m. March 11.

The arrivals area of Halifax Stanfield International Airport between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on March 11.

St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in West Caledonia, N.S., from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 11.

South Shore Regional Hospital emergency department from 2:30 p.m. March 12 to 9 p.m. on March 15.

Public Health has directly notified family members and friends of those known to have had close contact with the case.

The NSHA also says the case is not related to the outbreak reported last month that affected seven people.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, sleepiness, irritability, small white spots that could show up in the mouth and throat, and a red blotchy rash on the face which can spread down the body.

Prior to this case and last month’s outbreak, the province had not seen a confirmed case of measles since 2008.

People typically recover from measles within two to three weeks, but it is an illness that can cause serious complications, more often in infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, the health authority says.

Free vaccinations are available for anyone in Nova Scotia born after 1970 and the health authority reminds people to check with their doctor regarding their immunization records.