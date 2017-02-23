7 cases of measles confirmed in Nova Scotia: health authority

A total of seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Nova Scotia, just over a week after three were reported in Halifax, according to the province’s health authority (NSHA).

“It isn’t surprising that we have discovered more measles cases, given how contagious the measles virus is,” said Dr. Trevor Arnason.

All cases were confirmed by public health. No location has been given about the four new cases.

He said though the virus is contagious, the low number is “positive” and the authority has “had good success following up with contacts of individuals who have contracted measles.”

The health authority said public risk is still low and all cases reported were in young adults.

Arnason said they also have contacted organizations and businesses as part of the investigation so they can provide further information to staff and clients.

Last week, Cole Harbour Place posted on its Facebook page that one of the people confirmed with measles had visited Scotia 1 arena. They notified people that if they had been at the location on the evenings of Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, they should monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

“It’s important to quickly identify those who have symptoms so that precautions can be taken to prevent the spread of measles and follow up with as many people as possible who may have been exposed,” Arnason said.

Prior to these cases, the virus hadn’t been seen in Nova Scotia since 2008. The rarity of the virus is due to most people having been vaccinated, Arnason said.

Most people recover from measles within two to three weeks, however there is a higher risk for complications in infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of the virus include:

Cough

Fever

Red eyes

Sleepiness

Irritability

Runny nose

Small white spots can show up in the mouth and throat

A blotchy facial rash that can spread down the body

Anyone with symptoms is asked to contact their doctor or primary health care provider, or 811 to receive advice from a registered nurse.