Nova Scotia Health Authority investigating 3 measles cases in Halifax

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is advising people about the symptoms of measles and ways to protect themselves after three cases were confirmed in Halifax.

In a release Tuesday, the NSHA said the viral illness was confirmed by Public Health and the people are being contacted to follow up.

“We are also investigating to determine how they became infected,” said Dr. Trevor Arnason, medical officer of health for the areas of Halifax, Eastern Shore and West Hants, in a release.

Arnason said in the release the last confirmed case of measles was in 2008 and seeing the illness in the province is rare as most people are protected by vaccination.

While most people fully recover within two to three weeks, there is a higher risk of complications for infants, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system.

The health authority said if people are experiencing symptoms, they should contact their Public Health office or 811 to speak with a registered nurse. People can also visit their doctor, but are advised to call ahead as the viral illness is highly contagious.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, sleepiness, irritability, small white spots that may appear in the mouth and throat, and a blotchy rash on the face that can spread on the body.