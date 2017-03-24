Calgary home destroyed by fire
A A
Fire has destroyed a home in Calgary’s southeast neighbourhood of Sundance.
Crews responded to Sunvista Court at around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a home engulfed in flames.
Smoke could be seen across the city.
A neighbour tells News Talk 770 that a family with three kids lives in the home and one son was in the basement sleeping when the fire started. A neighbour went into the house and woke the boy up to escape.
More details to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.