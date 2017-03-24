Calgary home destroyed by fire

Fire has destroyed a home in Calgary’s southeast neighbourhood of Sundance.

Crews responded to Sunvista Court at around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a home engulfed in flames.

Smoke could be seen across the city.

A neighbour tells News Talk 770 that a family with three kids lives in the home and one son was in the basement sleeping when the fire started. A neighbour went into the house and woke the boy up to escape.

More details to come.