March 24, 2017 9:29 pm
Updated: March 24, 2017 9:55 pm

Calgary home destroyed by fire

Kim Smith

WATCH: Viewer video shows crews fighting flames at home destroyed by fire in Calgary's Sundance neighbourhood Friday evening.

Fire has destroyed a home in Calgary’s southeast neighbourhood of Sundance.

Crews responded to Sunvista Court at around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a home engulfed in flames.

Smoke could be seen across the city.

Crews work to get control of a fully engulfed home in Calgary’s Sundance neighbourhood on March 24, 2017.

Crews work to get control of a fully engulfed home in Calgary’s Sundance n on March 24, 2017.

A neighbour tells News Talk 770 that a family with three kids lives in the home and one son was in the basement sleeping when the fire started. A neighbour went into the house and woke the boy up to escape.

More details to come.

