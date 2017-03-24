West Kelowna man is a new millionaire

At first, Werner Weiss thought he won $10,000 on his Lotto Max ticket – but he was wrong.

“I had to count the zeros a few times to believe my eyes,” Weiss said in a news release issued by BCLC. “Even now it has to sink in a bit!”

The West Kelowna resident had actually won the $1 million Maxmillions prize on the Jan. 27 draw date.

“This win means a lot,” Weiss said. “I think I’ll put some money towards my retirement and help people when I can.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Sheffield’s Express in the Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna.