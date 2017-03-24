Premier Brad Wall met with boos at CFL Week

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall was greeted with a mixed reaction on Thursday at CFL Week, one day after delivering the provincial budget.

The premier made an appearance on a quarterback panel that featured Hall of Fame quarterbacks Anthony Calvillo and Warren Moon, along with current Eskimos QB Mike Reilly. When Wall came out, he was met with a handful of boos.

Once the crowd started booing the premier, Calvillo came to Wall’s defence saying “This is ridiculous, come on, we’re not on the field right now.”

CFL Week has brought some of the biggest past and present stars to Regina.

APPROVAL RATING

An Angus Reid poll finds Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall’s approval rating has taken a hit, but he’s still the most popular premier in Canada.

Wall’s approval rating in the latest quarterly survey was 52 per cent — down six percentage points from the previous poll.

Angus Reid says that was the biggest drop among the premiers and it suggests the rating might fall further after this week’s provincial budget that curbed public sector wages and boosted the PST to six per cent from five per cent.

The online poll — taken earlier this month — found Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister’s rating declined five points to 45 per cent, while Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s rating was unchanged at 31 per cent.

Angus Reid surveyed 5,400 Canadians from many provinces and says results are weighted back to provide a national snapshot.

with files from The Canadian Press