‘Harry Potter’-inspired bar opens its doors in Montreal
“The Lockhart” made a name for itself as Toronto’s magical-themed cocktail bar, taking inspiration from the Harry Potter series of books and films.
Just over a year later, the concept has made its way to Montreal and it already has some fans.
Muggles can get their taste of wizarding magic with a plethora of potions and elixirs, butterbeer, and even house-made chocolate frogs.
If you dare, try a befuddlement draught, which any Harry Potter fan will remember is a potion that causes the drinker to become belligerent and reckless.
Or if you’d like to test your chances, grab a vial of Liquid Luck.
The Lockhart opened its doors Friday, March 24 at 3979 Saint-Denis Street in the Plateau.
