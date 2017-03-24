Consumer
March 24, 2017 6:16 pm
Updated: March 24, 2017 6:35 pm

‘Harry Potter’-inspired bar opens its doors in Montreal

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

The 'Harry Potter'-themed Lockhart bar, located on Saint-Denis in Montreal's Plateau, Friday, March 24, 2017.

Gloria Henriquez/Global News
A A

The Lockhart” made a name for itself as Toronto’s magical-themed cocktail bar, taking inspiration from the Harry Potter series of books and films.

Just over a year later, the concept has made its way to Montreal and it already has some fans.

Muggles can get their taste of wizarding magic with a plethora of potions and elixirs, butterbeer, and even house-made chocolate frogs.

If you dare, try a befuddlement draught, which any Harry Potter fan will remember is a potion that causes the drinker to become belligerent and reckless.

Or if you’d like to test your chances, grab a vial of Liquid Luck.

The Lockhart opened its doors Friday, March 24 at 3979 Saint-Denis Street in the Plateau.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Harry Potter
Bar
Cocktail
Plateau
Saint Denis
Chain
Montreal Entertainment
Lockhart Bar
Harry Potter bar
Theme
Lockhart
Wizarding World

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News