‘Harry Potter’-inspired bar opens its doors in Montreal

“The Lockhart” made a name for itself as Toronto’s magical-themed cocktail bar, taking inspiration from the Harry Potter series of books and films.

Just over a year later, the concept has made its way to Montreal and it already has some fans.

A harry potter themed bar just opened in montreal, today is already a great day pic.twitter.com/1HcC2hte2n — 🌻Olivia (@orotondoxxx) March 24, 2017

Muggles can get their taste of wizarding magic with a plethora of potions and elixirs, butterbeer, and even house-made chocolate frogs.

If you dare, try a befuddlement draught, which any Harry Potter fan will remember is a potion that causes the drinker to become belligerent and reckless.

Sneak preview of the #HarryPotter inspired bar opening in a few hours on #StDenis St. Do you recognize the potions? pic.twitter.com/k5B6BSsOKV — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) March 24, 2017

Or if you’d like to test your chances, grab a vial of Liquid Luck.

The Lockhart opened its doors Friday, March 24 at 3979 Saint-Denis Street in the Plateau.