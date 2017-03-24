Wolf attacks on dogs in Tofino and Ucluelet prompt temporary closure of Long Beach

Parks Canada is initiating a one-week dog ban for all areas of Long Beach after two separate wolf attacks on dogs in Tofino and Ucluelet.

The first attack happened near Way Point Resort in Ucluelet at 7:30 p.m. when Isabel Flood was walking on the beach with her two sons and her dog, Chester. As they were walking, Chester, who was off-leash at the time, was attacked by what looked like a large dog.

It wasn’t until Flood got closer that she realized it was a wolf.

Flood, along with two Good Samaritans, were able to help Chester get away and he was immediately taken to the vet, who stitched up a wound on his leg. The dog is now recovering.

In addition to the attack on Chester, on Thursday, a wolf attacked a dog on-leash at the Wickaninnish Beach in Tofino.

Pacific Rim National Park staff said in recent weeks several visitors have had encounters with wolves on Florencia Beach.

As a result of these attacks and the apparent loss of wariness to humans by at least one wolf, Parks Canada has temporarily closed a section of the Wickaninnish Beach from Kwisitis Visitor Centre to Combers Beach (March 23 and 24).

Parks staff have also put a one-week dog ban in place for all areas of Long Beach saying in their bulletin that no dogs are allowed in the area, trails or beaches.

“Parks Canada will continue to monitor the wolf and other wildlife activity in the park reserve and take further steps if necessary. A wolf advisory for the Long Beach Unit continues to be in place,” Parks Canada said in their advisory.

“The safety of our visitors and of the wildlife that call the park home is a priority for Parks Canada. Our goal is to avoid further habituation and food conditioning so wolves showing problem behaviour can relearn the natural boundaries between humans and wolves.”

To help re-establish the boundaries, park staff will be taking steps to “haze” the animals with noise and pain deterrents.

To help avoid wolf encounters, Parks Canada recommends people to walk in groups, make plenty of noise, keep dogs on-leash and small children should be kept close by.

What to do if you see a wolf

If visitors see a wolf, they should pick up small children, stand up tall and look large, and back away slowly, maintaining eye contact as they leave. If the animal continues to approach, visitors should yell, throw stones or sticks, and use pepper spray or an air horn if they have one. If the aggression escalates, visitors should fight back. At no time should they run.

Anyone who sees a wolf is asked to contact Parks Canada staff at 1-877-852-3100 or 250-726-3604 immediately.