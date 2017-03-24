Man charged after $100K stolen from Red Deer non-profit organization

Red Deer RCMP have laid charges against a man in his 50s accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a non-profit organization he used to work for.

An investigation was launched last year after Red Deer’s Christian Motorcycle Association reported irregularities in their banking activity.

Police said it was determined thefts involving fraudulent e-transfers, forged cheques and unauthorized use of a business credit card had taken place over a period of almost two years.

According to police, the accused worked as an office administrator for the Christian Motorcycle Association from September 2013 to June 2015.

Red Deer RCMP have charged Kenneth Van Someren, 53, with two counts of fraud over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking property obtained by crime.

“Fraud investigations such as this one require detail-oriented investigation to trace the movement of numerous sums of money from various sources over the course of almost two years,” Const. William Lewadniak said in a news release.