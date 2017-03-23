Parties cannot merge in Alberta as unite the right talk continues: Elections Alberta

New Progressive Conservative party leader Jason Kenney wants to bring Brian Jean’s Wildrose party and his party under one banner.

READ MORE: Alberta PC and Wildrose leaders meet to talk ‘Unite the Right’ plan

Drew Westwater, Deputy Chief of Elections Alberta, said five lawyers that are working with the PCs are claiming the two parties can legally merge because they are not-for-profits.

Westwater told 630 CHED that is not the case because they are registered political parties.

“There is no provision within the Elections Finances Act for parties, registered political parties, to transfer money between registered political parties,” Westwater explained. “That provision does not exist.”

READ MORE: Unite the right poll: Albertans prefer Brian Jean to Jason Kenney as leader

The lawyers claim there is no legislation that prohibits a merger, but Westwater said the two can call it a merger but Elections Alberta controls what is a registered party and the funds associated with the parties.

“The term merger doesn’t exist in the legislation,” Westwater said. “You are either a registered party or you’re not, or you cancel your registration. There is no merger provisions and there is nothing to stop them from crossing the floor and joining another party, there is nothing preventing that.”

WATCH MORE: Alberta PC party leader Jason Kenney on when he will seek seat in Alberta legislature

He explained it is against the Elections Financing Act to transfer funds from one party to another but the lawyers disagree.

Calls to the Kenney team went unanswered at the time this was posted.