Unite the right poll: Albertans prefer Brian Jean to Jason Kenney as leader

A new poll suggests a united conservative party in Alberta led by Brian Jean would receive more votes than if that party was led by Jason Kenney.

The poll was conducted by Janet Brown Opinion Research through the TrendWatch Alberta Omnibus between Nov. 30 and Dec. 11.

Overall, the survey suggests 61 per cent of Albertans would vote for a united conservative party led by the current Wildrose leader, versus 53 per cent if it was led by Kenney, who’s running for the Progressive Conservative leadership.

Support for Jean in a unite-the-right scenario is stronger in Calgary (62 per cent) than Edmonton (51 per cent). Kenney is also stronger in Calgary with 53 per cent support, and 42 per cent in Edmonton.

In rural Alberta, Jean would get 69 per cent of the vote while Kenney would garner 62 per cent support.

No other potential leaders were considered in the survey.

But it indicates the NDP would be in big trouble if faced with running against a united conservative party.

The poll suggests New Democrats have 21 per cent to 23 per cent support overall with either Jean or Kenney as leaders of a united party.

TrendWatch Alberta is a monthly omnibus survey of 900 Albertans, ages 18 and over. The margin of error for a probability sample of 900 people is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20 (i.e., at a 95 per cent confidence interval). The survey was conducted through live phone interviews and /or online surveys