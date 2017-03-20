Alberta PC and Wildrose leaders meeting Monday to talk ‘Unite the Right’ plan

CALGARY – The new leader of Alberta’s Progressive Conservative party wants to begin negotiations as soon as possible with the opposition Wildrose, with a goal of merging the two parties before the next provincial election.

Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney will meet with Wildrose leader Brian Jean in Edmonton on Monday. Jean has already said he is in favour of joining forces if his members approve.

“All I’m proposing is that we bring together two halves of a family that co-habited successfully and gave good government to Alberta for the better part of four decades, but fell apart a few years ago,” Kenney told reporters at a news conference Sunday.

On Saturday in Calgary, he won 75 per cent of the vote in a delegated convention to become the new party leader on a platform to dissolve the PCs and merge with the fellow right-centre Wildrose party.

Kenney said there is a lot of work ahead but if all goes well he would like a new party ready to go within a year.

“We go straight into negotiations. I hope we can get those done this spring and then spend eight to 10 weeks on consulting the members through a party referendum,” he explained Sunday.

“That would take us into the end of spring, early summer. I then propose that if the members of the two parties ratify a unity agreement, we would then spend the next few months actually establishing a new party with establishing constituency associations, membership consultation on policy and constitutional resolutions, leading to a founding convention towards the end of this calendar year. I’ve suggested around the month of November of 2017.”

Kenney hopes to follow a format seen before.

“I hope that we will follow as much as possible, the successful template of the merger agreement between the Progressive Conservative and Canadian Alliance parties at the federal level in 2003.”

Kenney said he doesn’t anticipate running for a legislature seat in the near future, focusing instead on working on a merger plan.

“I have no intention of seeking a seat in the Legislature in the immediate future, I don’t want to displace any of our current members,” Kenney said, adding he has asked former interim party leader Ric McIver to continue to lead the party in the Legislature.

Kenney remains optimistic that any Progressive Conservatives opposed to a merger will change their minds once they see what the new political entity looks like. He said he has no intention of moving the PC’s any further to the right and wants the new party to be open to people of all political stripes.

The next election is scheduled for the spring of 2019.

