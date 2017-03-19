Politics
March 19, 2017 1:42 pm

Alberta PCs meet to discuss merger plan following Kenney victory

By Staff The Canadian Press

Jason Kenney, centre, reacts to his leadership win at the Alberta PC Party leadership convention in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, March 18, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta’s Progressive Conservative board of directors will meet with leader Jason Kenney today to map out a plan to work out a merger with the Wildrose party.

Party president Katherine O’Neill says there is a lot of work to do and very little time to do it.

Kenney won the party leadership Saturday, capturing 75 per cent of delegate votes, on a plan to dissolve the PCs.

Under Alberta rules, parties can’t merge but must close up shop and surrender assets.

Kenney says a merger is critical to avoid fatal vote splitting among small-c conservatives in the 2019 election.

Kenney says he wants a merger vote with no pre-conditions, but Wildrose Leader Brian Jean says any talk of union will be done under Wildrose rules and governing framework.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

