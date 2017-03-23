Someone tried to cause crash on Red Deer streets Thursday morning: RCMP

It could have been a deadly drive in Red Deer Thursday morning.

Just east of the bridge on 67 Street a metal garbage can and large box were deliberately placed in the middle of the roadway, RCMP said.

RCMP members on patrol made the discovery just before 3 a.m.

Four street signs had been removed and placed in the middle of busy lanes at the intersection of 67 Street and Riverside Drive. Traffic cones were also put down in the area.

More street signs had also been taken down in the area of 50 Avenue and 67 Street, and a second set of traffic cones were discovered in driving lanes on Taylor Drive.

READ MORE: Home west of Red Deer hit by stray bullets

RCMP are searching for a suspect(s) and said the reckless and dangerous acts looked deliberate and intended to cause a collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.