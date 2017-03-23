What to do around Winnipeg during spring break

WINNIPEG — With temperatures finally starting to rise above freezing and students preparing for a week off from school, there are plenty of activities to do around the city.

The 17th annual Festival of Fools kicks off on Saturday morning at the Forks.

The seven-day free family festival features jugglers, clowns and a swinging trapeze.

Another interactive option for children is to head to the Manitoba Museum for a week of activities including a dinosaur dig or race car building.

The museum is also featuring a brand new planetarium show along with a chance for children to get up close with a live animal display.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is encouraging parents and children to take part in its special programming over the March break.

Spring break programming starts Saturday, March 25 and ends Sunday, April 2, 2017. All activities and special events are included in the cost of admission.

Take part in a human rights journey of discovery, exploring all the museum galleries. Visitors will also be able to uncover human rights stories while exploring the ideas of acceptance, diversity and respect.

If you’d like to get the children outside during their March break the Assiniboine Park Zoo is celebrating spring break along with three special birthdays.The zoo is hosting a special cat party to celebrate the birthdays of three of its four tigers.

The first 100 visitors to the zoo each day from March 25 to April 2 receive a voucher for a free popcorn from the Tundra Grill in Journey to Churchill.

Visitors can also enter a daily draw to win a free zoo membership.

