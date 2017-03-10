Juno the polar bear joins the Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG — Visitors to Assiniboine Park Zoo can now visit the newest member of their polar bear family.

Juno, the younger sister of Hudson and Humphrey who were sent to Toronto in October, arrived in Winnipeg about two weeks ago.

The polar bear cub was moved from Toronto so she could socialize with other polar bears near her age and help her development.

“Juno has been adapting well to her new home and we’re very excited to see her exploring her outdoor enclosure and enjoying the snow and winter weather,” Johanna Soto, curator at Assiniboine Park Zoo, said in a news release Friday.

Juno can be seen in her outdoor enclosure at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre at the zoo.