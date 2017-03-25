Festival of Fools takes over The Forks for spring break

WINNIPEG — From March 25 – March 31 Winnipeggers can enjoy the 17th annual Festival of Fools at The Forks.

Spring Break has kicked off for many Manitoban students and that means a chance to explore and find some fun activities to check out during the break.

The 17th annual Festival of Fools is stationed at The Forks for seven days.

From March 25-31 clowns deliver free circus performances, dancing and circus workshops from 12p.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

This annual event is held by the Winnipeg International Children’s Festival. It partners with The Forks Market, the Winnipeg Arts Council, and Canadian Heritage.

If you can’t make it out to the spring break performances, you can catch many of the same festival performers at this summer’s Winnipeg International Children’s Festival at The Forks as well from June 8-11.