Award-winning musical ‘Hamilton’ coming to Toronto for 2019-2020 theatre season

Mirvish Productions announced on Thursday the popular and award-winning musical Hamilton will be coming to Toronto for the 2019-2020 theatre season.

“We wouldn’t typically share news this early, but we just can’t hold back our enthusiasm,” Mirvish Productions founder David Mirvish said in a media release.

Exact dates, tickets prices and a venue for the “limited engagement” have yet to be finalized.

The musical chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the U.S. founding fathers, and features a score incorporating genres such as hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical has garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards including a record-setting 16 Tony nominations, a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and a 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Global News