RCMP investigate fatal crash in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are looking for more information about a collision that occurred in Surrey Wednesday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 152 Street.

The subsequent investigation has revealed that a green GMC van was travelling eastbound on 72nd Avenue in the 14000-block when it struck several vehicles.

The van continued eastbound on 72nd Avenue and collided with a sedan that was travelling northbound in the intersection of 152 Street and 72 Avenue. The female driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has further information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-37825.