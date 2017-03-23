Fewer managers, more firefighters on London sunshine list

The number of managers at city hall making more than $100,000 per year has fallen, according to the 2016 edition of the sunshine list.

The city of London released the list on Wednesday, ahead of next Tuesday’s corporate services committee.

In a report, city staff says 127 managers made the sunshine list last year, 14 fewer than the year before. The highest paid employee was former city manager Art Zuidema, who made $246,277.

While the number of city managers dropped, the number of firefighters on the list rose.

A total of 256 members of the London Professional Fire Fighters Association made over $100,000 in 2016, five more than last year.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, 1996 (PSSDA) was enacted to provide for the public disclosure of salary and benefits paid to public employees. The act requires organizations that receive substantial provincial funding to disclose the amount of salary and benefits paid to employees earning at least $100,000 in base salary a year.

A public employee’s salary is calculated by including base pay, overtime, retroactive payments, promotions, settlements, and vacation.