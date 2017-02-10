Ontario Progressive Conservatives call for Hydro One salary disclosure

TORONTO – The Progressive Conservatives are calling on the Liberal government to publish Hydro One salaries when the so-called sunshine list comes out.

Salaries at Hydro One were exempted from the annual public sector salary disclosure last year once the government sold the first 15-per-cent tranche of the formerly public utility.

The former Hydro One CEO was paid $745,000 in 2014, and about 3,800 workers were paid over $100,000 that year, but they’re no longer included in the public disclosure.

The Tories have previously called for Hydro One salaries to stay public at least while the government still owns at least 50 per cent – it still owns about 60 per cent.

Progressive Conservative energy critic Todd Smith says he intends to introduce a private member’s bill to amend the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act.

The current Hydro One CEO earns up to $4 million, according to documents filed ahead of its initial public offering.