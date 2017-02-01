Ontario government wants CUPE’s lawsuit on partial sale of Hydro One dismissed

TORONTO – The Ontario government is trying to get a lawsuit over the partial sale of Hydro One thrown out of court.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees’ lawsuit is aimed at stopping the sale of any more shares in the giant electricity transmission utility – about 30 per cent has been sold and the government plans to sell another 30 per cent of the formerly public utility.

A spokesman for the energy minister says the government has given CUPE notice that it will be filing a motion to strike the case.

READ MORE: CUPE Ontario files lawsuit against Liberals to block further sale of Hydro One shares

CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says avoiding a trial is another way the government is trying to avoid public scrutiny of the privatization.

But the government’s position is that because the Integrity Commissioner already addressed the matter, the lawsuit is an abuse of process.

CUPE alleges the Liberals inappropriately mixed government and party business by holding fundraisers with cabinet ministers, including one $7,500-a-ticket event with Sousa and Chiarelli that was attended by bankers who profited from the privatization of Hydro One.