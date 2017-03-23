U.K. newspaper front pages take a hard line on London terror attack

Wednesday’s terror attack in front of the U.K.’s Houses of Parliament left five people dead, including the attacker.

Three civilians were killed when a man drove a vehicle through crowds on Westminster Bridge, before crashing and trying to make his way into Parliament.

Witnesses say he attacked a police officer with a knife after he left the car.

Newspapers in London and around the world are taking a hard line when talking about the attack.

The Sun wrote the headline: “Maniac who knifed Britain in the heart …and Hero cop who died stopping him,” along with a picture of the attacker.

THE SUN FRONT PAGE: 'Maniac who knifed Britain in the heart' #skypapers pic.twitter.com/sqaLLI76qN — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017

The Daily Mail and The Daily Mirror also used a picture of the attacker, with the headline “Day terror came to Westminster” and “Attack on democracy,” respectively.

The Independent showed the moment when emergency responders were working on the suspect, along with officers pointing a gun at him.

The Guardian chose a picture of British foreign office minister and MP Tobias Ellwood, who gave CPR and mouth-to-mouth to Keith Palmer, the police officer who was stabbed.

Guardian front page, Thursday 23 March 2017: Terror in Westminster pic.twitter.com/BRY6cOx89i — The Guardian (@guardian) March 22, 2017

The Daily Telegraph used a more hopeful tone, quoting British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech, in which she said, “We will never allow evil to drive us apart.”