World
March 23, 2017 12:59 am
Updated: March 23, 2017 1:00 am

U.K. newspaper front pages take a hard line on London terror attack

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, centre, helps emergency services attend to an injured person outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge.

Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP).
A A

Wednesday’s terror attack in front of the U.K.’s Houses of Parliament left five people dead, including the attacker.

Three civilians were killed when a man drove a vehicle through crowds on Westminster Bridge, before crashing and trying to make his way into Parliament.

Witnesses say he attacked a police officer with a knife after he left the car.

READ MORE: As it happened: Eyewitnesses describe London terror attack

Newspapers in London and around the world are taking a hard line when talking about the attack.

The Sun wrote the headline: “Maniac who knifed Britain in the heart …and Hero cop who died stopping him,” along with a picture of the attacker.

The Daily Mail and  The Daily Mirror also used a picture of the attacker, with the headline “Day terror came to Westminster” and “Attack on democracy,” respectively.

The Independent showed the moment when emergency responders were working on the suspect, along with officers pointing a gun at him.

The Guardian chose a picture of British foreign office minister and MP Tobias Ellwood, who gave CPR and mouth-to-mouth to Keith Palmer, the police officer who was stabbed.

The Daily Telegraph used a more hopeful tone, quoting British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech, in which she said, “We will never allow evil to drive us apart.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
London Shooting
London Terror Attack
london terror attack newspaper front pages
london terror attack newspapers
London terrorist attack
Metropolitan Police
Parliament attack
Tobias Ellwood
Tobias Ellwood Parliament Attack
UK Parliament
Westminster Bridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News