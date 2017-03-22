SPCA seizure in Langley prompts calls for stronger regulation of animal rescue groups

The seizure of 17 animals from a well-known Langley property earlier this week led to renewed calls for improved regulations surrounding animal rescue societies.

Kathy Powelson, executive director of the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation, said that other than local bylaws and the Animal Cruelty Act, there are no standards or regulations for the 170 community-based rescue groups in the province.

“We know that there are groups that are not operating responsibly and there’s no recourse,” she said.

Paws for Hope has helped set up the Animal Welfare Advisory Network of B.C., which hopes to establish rescue standards for support organizations and help people who want to adopt an animal from a rescue shelter.

“For someone who’s looking to adopt a pet, if we have member organizations that are meeting the standards, then they’ll know at the very least they’ve met these standards,” Powelson said.

Powelson notes that such standards wouldn’t stop cases such as Monday’s animal seizure in Langley since rescue groups would have to abide by them on a voluntary basis. Instead, she says a regulatory body is needed.

“It has to be provincial and it can’t be someone like us because we need to be regulated as well.”

