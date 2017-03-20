SPCA executing warrant at Langley property where 88 animals were seized last year

The SPCA is carrying out a warrant at a well-known property in Langley on Monday afternoon.

Back in September 2016, 88 animals were seized from the home on 216 Street.

Forty-five dogs, 18 cats and 24 farm animals were seized from the 1atatime Rescue Society. Three of the animals needed to be euthanized.

The operator of the society, Sandra Simans, was fined more than $80,000.

The SPCA was back at the home Monday, executing another warrant.

