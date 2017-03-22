Murder trial sees video of accused interview with police

The trial of an Okanagan senior accused of killing her great-grandson’s mother continued Wednesday in a Kelowna court room.

WATCH: Okanagan senior on trial for murder

Grace Robotti has pleaded guilty to interference with a dead body but not guilty to murder. Thursday court saw a video tapped police interview with accused herself.

In the interview, she paints a very different picture of the night Roxanne Louie, 26, disappeared than what prosecutors are now alleging.

When the young woman disappeared in January 2015, she and her young son had been staying with Robotti.

WATCH: Missing Penticton woman’s mother-in-law charged with her murder

The crown’s theory is Louie and Robotti fought about the way Louie was raising her three-year-old son.

Crown told the jury that the younger woman had a crowbar which Robotti used to hit Louie more than two dozen times.

Wednesday court saw a video of Robotti speaking with police days after Louie disappeared, when the case was being investigated as a missing person’s file.

In the taped interview she tells investigators Louie had gone out around midnight saying she would be staying at a friend’s.

Robotti told the constable she didn’t know where Louie was.

“I wish I had some idea,” said Robotti in the tape.

On the stand Wednesday, the lead investigator told the court the RCMP put a lot of resources into investigating the case.

“Roxanne walking away at midnight on that night was worrisome to us and it became the highest priority for us,” said Constable Kelly Grant.

However, within days of that interview Robotti was facing a murder charge.