Anchor institutions urge LRT support

There’s a letter of support making the rounds which encourages city council to push ahead with its rapid transit vision.

It is signed by a number of Hamilton’s so-called “anchor institutions,” including ArcelorMittal Dofasco, the city’s hospitals, school boards and post-secondary institutions.

The letter encourages politicians to push ahead with Hamilton’s $1 billion LRT line, as well as expanding rapid bus service to the mountain.

The next key meeting at city hall related to LRT is scheduled for next Tuesday, when councillors will be asked to submit an updated environmental assessment to the province.

Approval of the environmental assessment is among the hurdles to clear, before Metrolinx can solicit bids to design, build and operate the east-west line from McMaster University to the Queenston Traffic Circle.