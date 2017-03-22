Downtown Winnipeg tenants want recycling bins at their buildings

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg residents who rent apartments downtown say they want to see more recycling bins at apartment buildings.

In order for there to be a recycling bin at a downtown apartment, it has to be a combined effort with tenants, property managers and the city, Recycle Everywhere said.

“If you tell your property manager that you want a recycling bin for multi-family dwellings they’re usually very cooperative,” Ken Friesen with Recycle Everywhere said.

Friesen also suggests individual tenants contact them for their mini bins which can be emptied at recycle depots around the city.

Avrom Charach manages 21 properties in Winnipeg but they are mostly in the suburbs. He said all of them have recycling bins but he understands some of the challenges downtown property managers have with garbage.

“There’s more vandalism and dumping that happens downtown,” Charach said. “I can see why it would be a little more challenging, but my tenants are very happy to have the option to recycle.”

According to Recycle Everywhere, recycling in Winnipeg has improved greatly from 2010.