Hamilton police investigating east-end home invasion

Hamilton police are investigating an early morning home invasion.
Officers responded to a robbery call at a home near Roxborough and Strathearne, in the east end, at around 5 a.m.
The canine unit has been called in to help with the investigation.
Police have not said if anyone was hurt.
