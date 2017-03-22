Crime
March 22, 2017

Hamilton police investigating east-end home invasion

By News Anchor  900CHML
Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton police are investigating an early morning home invasion.

Officers responded to a robbery call at a home near Roxborough and Strathearne, in the east end, at around 5 a.m.

The canine unit has been called in to help with the investigation.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt.

