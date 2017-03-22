Lake Country councillor steps down, prompts by-election

Carr’s Landing Ward Councillor, Matt Vader, has tendered his resignation to accept a staff position with the municipality.

Vader is the new Manager of Strategic & Support Services with the District of Lake Country.

His role begins on April 10.

“The creation of a Manager of Strategic and Support Services position was approved by a previous council in 2010 and then put on hold due to the Business Systems Review,” Mayor James Baker said in a news release.

The position was posted in February and 45 applications were received.

Matt Vader holds a Bachelor of Management degree, a Diploma in Business Administration and is completing a Professional Certificate in Local Government Management.

Due to the vacancy left on Council, a by-election will be held as soon as possible for the Carr’s Landing ward.

A by-election is also being arranged in the Oyama ward to elect a member of Council to fill the vacant seat left by the death of Owen Dickie in early March.

Both by-elections will be held on June 24.