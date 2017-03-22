London approves plan to build protected bike lanes downtown

London city council has signed off on a plan to build protected bike lanes in the downtown, but no action will be taken on the plan until bus rapid transit (BRT) routes have been finalized.

The cycle plan would create 12 blocks of protected cycling lanes along Queens and Colborne and would see the reduction of 81 on-street parking spaces.

Installing the lanes is expected to cost $466,000. That money is available under London’s cycling plan.

Staff believe the lanes would create a barrier between traffic and cyclists, ensuring neither would infringe upon the other.

Councillors are leaving open the possibility Queens could serve as a compromise to downtown business owners upset about the staff proposal to put two BRT lanes on King, reducing traffic lanes and parking.

A possible compromise could see a loop created in the downtown, with one BRT lane on King and another on Queens.

Due to concerns about the plan raised by downtown business owners, a decision to finalize the rapid transit routes isn’t expected to happen until June.