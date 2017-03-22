Politics
March 22, 2017 8:09 am

London approves plan to build protected bike lanes downtown

By Reporter  AM980 London

The project map for possible bike lanes downtown.

City of London
A A

London city council has signed off on a plan to build protected bike lanes in the downtown, but no action will be taken on the plan until bus rapid transit (BRT) routes have been finalized.

The cycle plan would create 12 blocks of protected cycling lanes along Queens and Colborne and would see the reduction of 81 on-street parking spaces.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Residents invited to share feedback on proposed bike lanes in downtown London

Installing the lanes is expected to cost $466,000. That money is available under London’s cycling plan.

Staff believe the lanes would create a barrier between traffic and cyclists, ensuring neither would infringe upon the other.

Councillors are leaving open the possibility Queens could serve as a compromise to downtown business owners upset about the staff proposal to put two BRT lanes on King, reducing traffic lanes and parking.

READ MORE: City of London invites downtown businesses to talk bus rapid transit

A possible compromise could see a loop created in the downtown, with one BRT lane on King and another on Queens.

READ MORE: London’s rapid transit implementation working group recommends additional public input meeting

Due to concerns about the plan raised by downtown business owners, a decision to finalize the rapid transit routes isn’t expected to happen until June.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bike Lanes
BRT
Bus Rapid Transit
Colborne
cycle plan
Cycling Lanes
Downtown
London City Council
London's rapid transit plans
parking spaces
Queen's
Rapid Transit
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News