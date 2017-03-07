Residents invited to share feedback on proposed bike lanes in downtown London

Members of the Civic Works Committee hope residents will share their thoughts on Tuesday about the possible creation of dedicated bike lanes in the downtown.

A public participation meeting is set to start at 4:15 p.m. at city hall to gather feedback on cycle tracks.

Staff have recommended installing the lanes along sections of Queens and Colborne streets at a cost of $466,000. That money is available under London’s cycling plan.

Officials have said the lanes would create a barrier between traffic and cyclists, ensuring neither would infringe upon the other.