Politics
March 7, 2017 7:57 am

Residents invited to share feedback on proposed bike lanes in downtown London

By AM980 Staff AM980 London

The project map for possible bike lanes downtown.

City of London
A A

Members of the Civic Works Committee hope residents will share their thoughts on Tuesday about the possible creation of dedicated bike lanes in the downtown.

A public participation meeting is set to start at 4:15 p.m. at city hall to gather feedback on cycle tracks.

Staff have recommended installing the lanes along sections of Queens and Colborne streets at a cost of $466,000. That money is available under London’s cycling plan.

Officials have said the lanes would create a barrier between traffic and cyclists, ensuring neither would infringe upon the other.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
civic works committee
Colborne Street
Cycling
dedicated bike lanes
Downtown
Downtown Core
Feedback
public participation meeting
Queens Avenue
Safety

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News