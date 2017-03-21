Graig Newman retiring from the CFL

National defensive back Graig Newman has retired from the CFL.

Newman, 27, spent three of his five seasons in the league with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He first joined the Riders in 2012 after spending five seasons with the Saskatoon Hilltops, where he was part of three national championship teams.

Newman was part of the Roughriders 2013 Grey Cup winning team

He went on to play for two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before re-signing with the Riders as a free agent for the 2016 season.

Newman said playing with the Roughriders was a dream come true.

“I would like to thank the Saskatchewan Roughriders for providing me with the opportunity of a lifetime,” Newman said in a statement.

“It has been a dream come true for a kid growing up in Saskatchewan.”

He added that the Rider Nation are the best fans in the world.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to play in the CFL and I am extremely proud to retire a Saskatchewan Roughrider.”

Newman will continue to live and work in Saskatoon.