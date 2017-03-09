Meet Vince Young: Saskatchewan Roughriders newest QB

With the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially announcing the signing of former star collegiate and NFL quarterback Vince Young, here is everything you need to know about the former college standout.

Who: Vince Young

Birthdate: May 18, 1983 (33)

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Position: QB

Size: 6’3” and weighs 232 pounds

College: University of Texas

Drafted: 2006 / Round 1 / Pick 3 by the Tennessee Titans

Family: Young married Candice Johnson in Los Cabos, Mexico in 2012. They have one son named Jordan

College Career: He played in the 2006 Rose Bowl against USC, which is considered by some as one of the most exciting college football games ever played. Texas won the game 41-38 and Young had 467 total yards of offence (200 rushing 267 passing) and three rushing touchdowns including a last second rushing touchdown.

In 2006,Young was also named the Big 12 Athlete of the Year and in 2008 the University of Texas retired his number 10.

NFL Career: Young played 6 NFL seasons and during his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans, he was named Rookie of the Year, after four more seasons in Tennessee, the team released him after his play declined. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 where he played one season with them.

Young made the Pro Bowl (All-Star team) in 2007 and he was on the cover of the Madden video game in 2008

From 2012 to 2014, Young was a member of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns where he failed to make the team’s regular roster.

During his NFL career Young passed for 46 TDS, 51 interceptions and 8,964 yards.

Outside Football: Young is currently employed at the University of Texas where he is promoting diversity and community engagement. The school has allowed him to take a leave of absence from Jun 1 – Oct 31 to play for the Roughriders

He owns a upscale steakhouse in Austin, Texas called “Vince Young’s Steakhouse” and most recently he has partnered in a residential real estate brokerage focused in central Texas.

In 2014, Young filed for bankruptcy and then later that month, he petitioned to dismiss it after settlements with two companies.

Young has also been in numerous commercials for Madden 2008, Reebox with Allen Iverson and Campbell’s Chunky soup.