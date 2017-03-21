Calgary Flames ‘disappointed’ NHL suspended Matthew Tkachuk for 2 games

Calgary Flames General Manager Brad Treliving says while the club is disappointed with the NHL’s decision to suspend forward Matthew Tkachuk, they accept the decision.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday night after Tkachuk elbowed defenceman Drew Doughty during Sunday’s tilt against the Los Angeles Kings.

Tkachuk was behind L.A.’s net when the puck rimmed around the boards toward him. Doughty moved from in front of the net to try to get to the puck before Tkachuk, but the Calgary forward threw his elbow up and into the jaw of the Kings’ defenceman.

In a video posted to the NHL’s website, the league pointed out that players who possess the puck may initiate contact with their opponents, including with their elbow, but hitting a player in the face is never allowed.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Treliving said the team’s “sole focus” is now on preparing for Tuesday’s matchup against the Washington Capitals.

“Matthew will spend the next few days getting ready to return to the lineup on Saturday in St. Louis.”

"Gonna be a heckuva game and our guys know that." Gulutzan on playing Caps pic.twitter.com/URdntbYXCI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 21, 2017

The 19-year-old will forfeit US$10,277.78 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.



With files from The Canadian Press