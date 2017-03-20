Premier Brad Wall hints that provincial tax changes coming in budget

With Saskatchewan releasing its provincial budget on Wednesday Premier Brad Wall is hinting that changes could be coming to the provincial tax system.

In a video that Premier Brad Wall released on social media Monday morning he hinted that the tax change will be coming to try and offset the cost of falling resource prices.

The hinted move to a restructured tax system in Saskatchewan is a move to get away from relying on falling resource prices which has put the province in debt over the last few years and has depleted the rainy day fund.

The Premier also added that by changing the tax system Saskatchewan should be back to a balanced budget within three years.