Entertainment
March 20, 2017 11:54 am
Updated: March 20, 2017 11:56 am

Donald Trump-themed escape room opens in Calgary

By Online Reporter  Global News

Confined Escape in Calgary offers Trump-themed escape room.

confined.ca
A A

A Calgary company is hoping to make “escape rooms” great again by offering a Donald Trump-themed experience.

Confined Escape, located on 32 Avenue N.E., launched its new “Escape Trumps Tower” room on March 13.

During the “escape room,” players are confined to a Trump-themed room and must solve a series of puzzles to escape within 60 minutes.

The room costs $25 per player, and is only recommended for those ages 17 and up.

A post to the company’s Instagram account boasts the new theme room is “tremendous.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Confined Escape
Donald Trump
Escape Room
Escape Trumps Tower
President Donald Trump
Trump Tower
US President Donald Trump

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News