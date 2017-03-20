Donald Trump-themed escape room opens in Calgary

A Calgary company is hoping to make “escape rooms” great again by offering a Donald Trump-themed experience.
Confined Escape, located on 32 Avenue N.E., launched its new “Escape Trumps Tower” room on March 13.
During the “escape room,” players are confined to a Trump-themed room and must solve a series of puzzles to escape within 60 minutes.
The room costs $25 per player, and is only recommended for those ages 17 and up.
A post to the company’s Instagram account boasts the new theme room is “tremendous.”
The executive order has been signed! Escape Trumps Tower opens to the public on this Monday, March 13th 2017. It's going to be the best escape room anyone has ever seen, tremendous, no one else has ever had an escape room like ours. Go to BOOK NOW on our website (link in bio) to be one of the first to have this huge (yuuuge) experience. We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the opening of this room, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars. All the dress shops are sold out. It’s hard to find a great dress for the opening of this escape room. #MakeEscapeRoomsGreatAgain #MERGA
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.