Donald Trump-themed escape room opens in Calgary

A Calgary company is hoping to make “escape rooms” great again by offering a Donald Trump-themed experience.

Confined Escape, located on 32 Avenue N.E., launched its new “Escape Trumps Tower” room on March 13.

During the “escape room,” players are confined to a Trump-themed room and must solve a series of puzzles to escape within 60 minutes.

The room costs $25 per player, and is only recommended for those ages 17 and up.

A post to the company’s Instagram account boasts the new theme room is “tremendous.”