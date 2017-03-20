Education
March 20, 2017 10:41 am
Updated: March 20, 2017 10:51 am

Catholic elementary school teachers locked out in Niagara

By Staff 900CHML

Lockers and open classroom doors along a hallway in a high school.

CP PHOTO/Don Denton)
The Niagara Catholic District School Board has locked out its elementary school teachers.

The board and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association are working to reach a new contract on local issues for 800 elementary school teachers.

But the board has decided to lock out the teachers until a new agreement is reached.

Despite the lockout, the schools are open and — although programming will be significantly affected — the board says every effort will be made to ensure students are in a safe environment.

Board chair Rev. Paul MacNeil says the board has a 60-page contingency plan that will be enacted now that the lockout has occurred.

