Catholic elementary school teachers locked out in Niagara

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has locked out its elementary school teachers.

The board and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association are working to reach a new contract on local issues for 800 elementary school teachers.

But the board has decided to lock out the teachers until a new agreement is reached.

Despite the lockout, the schools are open and — although programming will be significantly affected — the board says every effort will be made to ensure students are in a safe environment.

Board chair Rev. Paul MacNeil says the board has a 60-page contingency plan that will be enacted now that the lockout has occurred.