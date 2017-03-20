London group home operator to be sentenced for fire code violations

Troubled group home operator Keith Charles will be sentenced on Monday for several fire code violations.

Last week, Charles was found guilty of twelve fire code violations in relation to a deadly fire in November of 2014 at 1451 Oxford Street that killed David MacPherson, 72.

The prosecution is recommending Charles pay $60,000 in fines, or $5,000 per count; however, Charles will be given the opportunity to argue the fines before the judge on Monday.

The 2014 fire led the city of London to toughen its bylaws to license group homes, like the one at 1451 Oxford Street. The new bylaw took effect four months ago.