From Wheat City to Sin City: Kelly McCrimmon helping to build NHL’s newest team
BRANDON – His name is synonymous with hockey in Western Manitoba.
Kelly McCrimmon has coached the Brandon Wheat Kings for 12 years. He’s managed and owned the team for even longer.
But McCrimmon is now trying his hand at a new position. One that will see him help build the NHL’s 31st team – the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
