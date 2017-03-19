Calgary hockey parents outraged by playoff game decided by coin toss at Winsport

It’s the height of playoff season at ice rinks across Calgary for hundreds of minor hockey players.

But players, parents and coaches were outraged after a decision in a big game between the Calgary Buffalo Wranglers and Calgary Royals came down to the flip of a coin due to ice time running out.

The game was held at Winsport on Saturday night at 7 p.m., one of many games being played as part of the AA City Championships.

Royals head coach Jarvis Bender said the game was tied and came down to a three player shootout but when no one scored, the decision was made to have a coin toss.

“The toughest part for me was to tell 19 teenagers that all their hard work and dedication for the season was decided not by their skill but by a coin toss,” Bender said.

“The crowd was chanting ‘Let the boys play!’ and they were obviously very upset,” Bender said.

The rules allow hockey games to go into ten minutes of overtime but Bender believes there was an error made when their ice time was booked.

Winsport was asked to extend the time to finish the shootout but Bender said they wouldn’t budge due to a game scheduled afterward.

“For a facility that preaches development of young athletes, for them not to push a time back 15 minutes is inexcusable.”

Hockey parent David Black was in the stands on Saturday night and agrees there could have been a better way to decide a winner.

“People were very angry,” Black said. “Parents pay hundreds of dollars and watch an entire season to see it decided by coin toss?”

Hockey Calgary’s rules state that if teams remain tied during playoffs an Elite Council official has the authority to stop or extend overtime depending on the availability of ice.

Winsport said it’s looking into the matter and waiting for further clarification from Hockey Calgary before commenting.

Hockey Calgary did not respond to Global Calgary’s request for an interview Sunday.