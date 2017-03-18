Chuck Berry: Fans and friends take to social media to honour rock legend

Chuck Berry, rock ‘n’ roll’s founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music’s joy and rebellion in such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven,” died Saturday at his home in an unincorporated area west of St. Louis. He was 90.

Emergency responders summoned to Berry’s residence by his caretaker about 12:40 p.m. found him unresponsive, police in Missouri’s St. Charles County said in a statement. Attempts to revive Berry failed, and he was pronounced dead shortly before 1:30 p.m., police said.

READ MORE: Chuck Berry, legendary rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer, dead at 90

Berry’s core repertoire was some three dozen songs, his influence incalculable, from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to virtually any group from garage band to arena act that called itself rock ‘n roll.

Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the rock legend’s passing.

—

“I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck, you were amazing, and your music is engraved inside us forever.” – Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones, in a series of posts via Twitter

His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

"One of my big lights has gone out.”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing – a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017

So sad ~ with the passing of Chuck Berry comes the end of an era 🙏. He was one of the best and my inspiration 🎸, a true character indeed. pic.twitter.com/OnT8YXZpPn — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 18, 2017

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

“Chuck Berry was a rock and roll original. A gifted guitar player, an amazing live performer, and a skilled songwriter whose music and lyrics captured the essence of 1950s teenage life. It’s fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as he influenced everyone who has picked up a guitar after him. Today, we celebrate his life. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry.” – Rock and Roll of Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017