Entertainment
March 18, 2017 6:25 pm
Updated: March 18, 2017 6:44 pm

Chuck Berry, legendary rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer, dead at 90

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Rock 'n' roll Hall of Famer Chuck Berry, known for hits such as "Johnny B. Goode" and "Sweet Little Sixteen" has passed away at the age of 90.

A A

Rock music pioneer Chuck Berry has died, St. Charles County Police confirmed Saturday in Missouri.

Berry, whose full name was Charles Edward Anderson Berry, was found after police were called to a medical emergency at his residence at 12:40 p.m.

In a statement from police, his family requested privacy.

The singer-guitarist, known for such hit singles as “Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Sweet Little Sixteen,” was 90 years old.

*With a file from Reuters

Musician Chuck Berry plays his 1958 hit “Johnny B. Goode” in 2012 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
chuck berry
chuck berry dead
chuck berry death
chuck berry obit
chuck berry obituary
chuck berry rock and roll

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News