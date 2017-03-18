Chuck Berry, legendary rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer, dead at 90

Rock music pioneer Chuck Berry has died, St. Charles County Police confirmed Saturday in Missouri.

Berry, whose full name was Charles Edward Anderson Berry, was found after police were called to a medical emergency at his residence at 12:40 p.m.

In a statement from police, his family requested privacy.

The singer-guitarist, known for such hit singles as “Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Sweet Little Sixteen,” was 90 years old.

*With a file from Reuters